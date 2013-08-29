Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banco de credito e Inversiones

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 26, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.334

Reoffer price 99.934

Payment Date September 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0222435429

