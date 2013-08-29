Aug 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Schneider Electric SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 6, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.749

Yield 2.535 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 102.2bp

Over the September 2021 Bund

Payment Date September 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis, Societe Generale CIB,

Credit Agricole CIB & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011561000

