Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial
(ICO)
Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 31, 2015
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.759
Yield 2.489 pct
Spread 20 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct October 2015 SPGB
Payment Date September 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Santander GBM
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS0968922764
