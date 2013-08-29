Aug 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on thursday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date March 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 8bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 8.15bp

Payment Date September 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Nomura & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 2

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total $950 million

When fungible

RegS ISIN XS0905805742

144A ISIN US50048MBE93

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.