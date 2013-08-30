Aug 30 Radio broadcaster Cumulus Media Inc
is set to buy content producer Dial Global Inc
for about $260 million in cash, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The deal, if completed, would pit Cumulus against larger
players such as Clear Channel Communications Inc's
Premiere Networks and Walt Disney Co's ESPN Radio.
To finance the acquisition, Cumulus, the second largest
operator of radio stations in the United States, is selling 53
radio stations in 12 small markets to Townsquare Media LLC for
$238 million cash, the paper reported.
New York-based Dial Global is one of the largest producers
and distributors of radio programming, including talk shows and
sporting events such as nationwide coverage for the U.S. Open,
and the National Football League among others.
Now Cumulus plans to redouble its efforts to create
original, branded entertainment that it can distribute on the
airwaves and beyond, the paper said, citing people familiar with
the company's strategy. ()
The people told the Journal that the deal is expected to
close before the end of the year and that a part of the $260
million would be used to pay off Dial's debt.
Cumulus Media and Dial Global were not available for comment
outside usual business hours.