Australia shares edge up as materials, financials gain
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
Aug 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increase on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 40 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date April 03, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 90.125
Payment Date September 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 330 million Turkish lira
When fungible
ISIN XS0877809375
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a