Fitch: Mongolian Banks Still Under Pressure Despite IMF Deal

HONG KONG, March 05 (Fitch) Mongolian banks will remain under pressure from asset-quality weakness and stricter enforcement of regulations, Fitch Ratings says, even though the sovereign's recent IMF staff-level agreement is likely to reduce financing risks and help stabilise the economy. The proposed IMF programme has helped provide