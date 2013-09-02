Sep 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.799

Yield 2.30 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171.8bp

over the OBL#163

Payment Date September 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, DZ Bank, LBBW &

UniCredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN DE000A1X26E7

Data supplied by International Insider.