Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BAT International Finance p.l.c.
Guarantor British American Tobacco p.l.c.
British American Tobacco Holdings (The Netherlands) B.V.
Issue Amount 650 million sterling
Maturity Date September 4, 2026
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 98.096
Reoffer price 98.096
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date September 6, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, JPMorgan, Lloyds Bank
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0969309847
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received an offer from private equity firms Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners to buy the lender in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1.01 billion).