Sep 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.704
Reoffer price 99.704
Yield 2.328 pct
Spread 132 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date September 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN, Goldman Sachs International & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0969354124
