BRIEF-Aroundtown Property Holdings announces recommendation of Board of Directors to migrate company from Cyprus to Luxembourg
Sep 02(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal increased on Monday.
Borrower Snam SPA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 30, 2017
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 100.799
Yield 2.153 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0969478105
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 13, 2020
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 101.48
Yield 3.239 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0969483527
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date September 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup,
Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
