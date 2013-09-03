Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings, Inc.

Guarantor Nestle S.A

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 12, 2019

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.411

Reoffer price 99.411

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.3bp

over the 1.5 pct August 2018 UST

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & Musi

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN XS0969611978

