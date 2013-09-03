Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance Group AG

* * * *

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 18, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 18, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0222705987

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date Septemebr 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, RBS & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

