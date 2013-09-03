Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
Sep 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 10, 2018
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.704
Reoffer price 99.704
Yield 3.19 pct
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0969616779
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.