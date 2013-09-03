Sep 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Septemebr 11, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.346

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011564962

