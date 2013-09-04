Aug 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date November 13, 2017
Coupon 2.50 pct
Issue price 99.648
Reoffer price 99.648
Yield 2.598 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps, equivalent to 175.6bp
Over the 0.625 pct Due 2016
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN, Deutsche Bank & Nomura
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Amsterdam
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0969836112
