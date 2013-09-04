Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG

(PShypo)

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 186 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 98.016

Reoffer price 97.766

Yield 0.901 pct

Spread Minus 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 35bp

over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 896 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temp ISIN CH0222839364

ISIN CH0197368654

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 176 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 10, 2021

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 100.138

Reoffer price 99.788

Yield 1.279 pct

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.5bp

over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 419 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temp ISIN CH0222839380

ISIN CH0217756631

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 166 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 15, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 100.022

Reoffer price 99.672

Yield 1.781 pct

Spread flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 45.7bp

over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 389 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temp ISIN CH0222839398

ISIN CH0217756656

Common Terms

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIFF

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law Swiss

