Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sparebanken Vest
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2018
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 99.823
Reoffer price 99.823
Yield 1.537 pct
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske, HSBC, LBBW & Natixis
Ratings Aaa(Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 -1
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN XS0969571065
Data supplied by International Insider.