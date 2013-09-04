Sep 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Vorarlberger Landes- und Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 25, 2018

Coupon 1.37 pct

Issue price 101.507

Reoffer price 101.032

Yield 1.154 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Governing Law German

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

The issue size will total 125 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0222700392

