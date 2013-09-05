Fitch Affirms Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund at 'BB+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund's (AMF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' with Negative Outlooks. AMF's ratings are equalised with Azerbaijan's sovereign ratings (BB+/Negative), reflecting the entity's strong legal linkage with the republic, strategically important role to the state's housing finance policy and the state's tight state contro