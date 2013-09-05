Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

(DG Hypo)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 7bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 7bp

Payment Date September 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DGHypo

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

The issue size will total 100 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1REZR3

