Sri Lankan rupee ends firmer on exporter dollar sales
COLOMBO, March 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as greenback sales by exporters and banks outpaced importer dollar demand, dealers said.
Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 17, 2020
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.794
Yield 2.157 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.8bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, Natixis, Nomura,
Santander GBM & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011565985
March 1 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros:
March 1National Bank of Canada said its first-quarter profit surged 90.4 percent compared with the year-ago period, when it took a write-off charge of C$236 million ($177 million).