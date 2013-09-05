Sri Lankan rupee ends firmer on exporter dollar sales
COLOMBO, March 1 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as greenback sales by exporters and banks outpaced importer dollar demand, dealers said.
Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Export Import Bank of Korea
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2019
Coupon 5.375 pct
Issue price 99.281
Reoffer price 99.281
Yield 5.519 pct
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0970697941
Data supplied by International Insider.
March 1 Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles Sociedad Holding de Mercados y Sistemas Financieros:
March 1National Bank of Canada said its first-quarter profit surged 90.4 percent compared with the year-ago period, when it took a write-off charge of C$236 million ($177 million).