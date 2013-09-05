Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Mercedes Benz Australia Pacific Pty Ltd

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date September 19, 2016

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.933

Yield 4.024 pct

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date September 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & WBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Data supplied by International Insider.