UPDATE 2-Bayer sells 11 pct of Covestro for 1.46 bln euros
* Reiterates will sell off all shares over next few years (Adds details on pricing provided by Bayer, analyst comment)
Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Avic International Finance & Investment Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.732
Reoffer price 99.732
Yield 4.811 pct
Spread 300 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date September 12, 2023
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 6.0 pct
Spread 305.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bocintl, RBS, Credit suisse, HSBC, CCBI & ICBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Hongkong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
* Banc of California Inc- on february 28, subsidiary entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Caliber Home Loans, Inc - sec filing
* Mallinckrodt Plc- on february 28, co and units entered into a refinancing amendment no. 2 and incremental assumption agreement no. 3- sec filing