Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower EDP Finance BV

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 14, 2020

Coupon 4.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.276

Spread 309.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct 2020 DBR

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BESI, BPI, Citi, ING, MBCP, Royal Bank of Scotland

Santander GBM and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0970695572

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.