Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Acea SPA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.754

Yield 3.805 pct

Spread 230 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0970840095

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.