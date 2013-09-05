BRIEF-Shandong Buchang Pharma, unit plan life insurance JV with partners
* Says it and unit plan to invest 600 million yuan ($87.23 million) to set up life insurance JV with partners
Sep 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Acea SPA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.754
Yield 3.805 pct
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undiclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0970840095
* Says 2016 net profit down 42.6 percent y/y at 2.1 billion yuan ($305.30 million)
March 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.