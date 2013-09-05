Fitch Assigns Xinhu Zhongbao's USD Notes Final 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Xinhu (BVI) Holding Company Limited's proposed USD700m 6% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Xinhu (BVI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Xinhu Zhongbao Co., Ltd., which will unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. The notes are rated at the same level as Xinhu Zhongbao's senior unsecured rating because they constitute the com