BRIEF-LaSalle Logiport Reit buys domestic real estate trust beneficiary right for 12 bln yen
* Says it bought domestic real estate trust beneficiary right for 12 bln yen, on March 1, as scheduled
Sep 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Outotec Oyj
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2020
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.096
yield 3.9 pct
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nordea & SEB
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Finnish
ISIN FI4000068556
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Xinhu (BVI) Holding Company Limited's proposed USD700m 6% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'B' and a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Xinhu (BVI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Xinhu Zhongbao Co., Ltd., which will unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. The notes are rated at the same level as Xinhu Zhongbao's senior unsecured rating because they constitute the com