BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
Sep 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2022
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.31
Reoffer price 100.31
Yield 1.17 pct
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000HLB4JG5
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.