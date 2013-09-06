BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
Sep 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Teollisuuden Voima OY
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 875 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 13, 2018
Coupon 3.875 pct
Issue price 99.666
Reoffer price 99.666
Spread 140 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.125 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date September 13, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 140bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 140bp
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date September 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken & Swedbank
Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.