Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to OSCAR US 2017-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: OSCAR US Funding VI 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894426 TOKYO, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to the notes to be issued by OSCAR US Funding VI LLC. The transaction is ultimately backed by a pool of auto loan receivables originated by Orient Corporation (Orico). The expected ratings are as follows (amounts are preliminary and subject to change): USD52.6m Clas