Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico (FADE)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2019

Coupon 3.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.862

Yield 3.406 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SP

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Caixa, CA - CIB & Santander

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.