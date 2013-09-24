Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investmnet Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 14, 2033

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.568

Reoffer price 99.568

Yield 3.02 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 01, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Royal Bank of Scotland &

Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0975634204

