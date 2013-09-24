Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 33bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 33bp

Payment Date September 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Scotia Bank

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

