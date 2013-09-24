Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Danske Bank A/S
Issue Amount 1,0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2023
Coupon 3.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.964
Spread 262.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0974372467
