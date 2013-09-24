UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
Sep 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance PLC
Borrower Gazprombank OJSC
Issue Amount $750 million
Maturity Date December 28, 2023
Coupon 7.496 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date September 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays,BNP Paribas, BOCI, GPB, GSI & SG CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0975320879
