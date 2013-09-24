UPDATE 1-Australia shares open lower, NZ flat after glitch delays start

(Updates with NZ shares opening after technical glitch) March 8 Australian shares slipped at the opening on Wednesday while New Zealand shares opened flat after a technical glitch delayed the start of trading by 90 minutes. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 7166.64 at 2315 GMT. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.26 percent or 15.09 points at 5746.3. The NZX said it "experienced issues with its trading system and FIX gateway connections"