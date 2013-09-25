BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces redemption of tall exchange traded notes
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces redemption of tall exchange traded notes
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date October 02, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 99.49
Reoffer price 99.49
Yield 1.23 pct
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's debt issuance programme
ISIN DE000HLB4JJ9
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces redemption of tall exchange traded notes
* Western Asset Mortgage capital corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Board approved cash dividend policy on February 28, 2017, which provides for annual cash dividend of up to 30 pct of net income in previous fiscal year