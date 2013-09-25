Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Next PLC
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date October 02, 2026
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 99.882
Reoffer price 99.882
Spread 147 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the gilt
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, RBS & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0975833319
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received an offer from private equity firms Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners to buy the lender in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1.01 billion).