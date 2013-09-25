BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Royal Bank of Canada (Toronto Branch)
Issue Amount 375 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 23, 2018
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.148
Reoffer price 99.646
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
ISIN CH0224486362
* Air Transport Services Group Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.01