BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Q4 gaap loss per share $0.92
* Western Asset Mortgage capital corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2016
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.752
Yield 4.375 pct
Spread 375 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 415.7bp
over 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, Natixis & Nomura
Ratings BB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0975935585
* Board approved cash dividend policy on February 28, 2017, which provides for annual cash dividend of up to 30 pct of net income in previous fiscal year
* Eastgroup Properties files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: