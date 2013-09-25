HONG KONG, Sept 25 Global private equity firm
TPG Capital has agreed to sell its China leasing business UT
Capital Group Co Ltd to Haitong International Holdings, a unit
of Haitong Securities, for $715 million, the two
companies said in separate statements on Wednesday.
U.S.-based TPG, with $55.3 billion in assets under
management, hired Morgan Stanley and UBS, to
sell the business in April, Reuters previously reported.
The acquisition of UT Capital gives China securities firm
Haitong the ability to lend to China's small and mid-sized
enterprises, which struggle to get loans from China's big banks.
"Leasing is a very effective financial service to support
our country's SME as well as high-tech and private business
growth. It also perfectly matches with our government's national
developing strategies and economic restructuring plan," said
Wang Kaiguo, chairman of Haitong Securities.
UT Capital's main operating subsidiary, UniTrust Finance &
Leasing Corp provides equipment leasing services to SMEs in the
construction, medical, education and technology industries,
among others. China's 4.3 million SMEs account for 60 percent of
China's GDP and 75 percent of new jobs created in the country.
UniTrust's assets grew from 4.4 billion yuan ($718.84
million) to 10.5 billion yuan between 2010 and 2012, and net
assets reached 2.348 billion at the end of June, TPG said in its
statement.
TPG acquired 100 percent of the business in 2008.
A successful exit could boost TPG's fund raising efforts in
Asia. The buyout fund has been struggling to raise a $5 billion
fund since its launch in late 2011, while rival KKR & Co
raised $6 billion and closed its fund in July this year after
launching in January 2012.
Credit Suisse advised Haitong on the acquisition.