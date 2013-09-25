Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 07, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp

ISIN DE000A1TNK78

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 07, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.212

Yield 2.132 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.8bp

over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

ISIN DE000A1TNK86

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date October 07, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, LBBW, SG CIB &

Standard Chartered

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.