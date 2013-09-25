BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital Q4 gaap loss per share $0.92
Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AfDB)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date October 02, 2018
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.933
Reoffer price 99.933
Yield 1.639 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 02, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & TD
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN US00828EBB48
* Western Asset Mortgage capital corporation announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Board approved cash dividend policy on February 28, 2017, which provides for annual cash dividend of up to 30 pct of net income in previous fiscal year
* Eastgroup Properties files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: