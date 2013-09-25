Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower African Development Bank (AfDB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date October 02, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.933

Reoffer price 99.933

Yield 1.639 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC & TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP

ISIN US00828EBB48

