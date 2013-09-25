Sep 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co Ltd

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 02, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.405

Reoffer price 99.405

Yield 2.892 pct

Spread 160 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date October 02, 2018

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

