Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking

Group Ltd (ANZ)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 04, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 33bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 33bp

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Deutsche Bank & Nomura

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing london

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0976442847

