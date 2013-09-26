BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower HERA SpA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 04, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.398
Reoffer price 99.398
Spread 150 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 195.3bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date October 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BANCA IMI, BNP Paribas, CITI, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank,
Mediobanca & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0976307040
Data supplied by International Insider.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.