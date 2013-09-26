Sep 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)
Guarantor The Government of Japan
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 03, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.564
Reoffer price 99.564
Yield 1.967 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over mid-swaps
Payment Date October 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0974284092
