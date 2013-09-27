JSep 273 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date October 04, 2018

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 99.167

Reoffer price 99.167

Yield 6.95 pct

Payment Date October 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, UBS, CLSA Korea & BDO Cap

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

