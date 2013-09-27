UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
Sep 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Rentokil Initial Plc
Guarantor Rentokil Initial 1927 Plc
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date October 07, 2021
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.054
Reoffer price 99.054
Yield 3.387 pct
Spread 157 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas & Mizuho
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0976892611
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).